Chapel reopens at Sheppard AFB

Col. Jeffrey Shulman, 80th FTW commander, and Brig. Gen. Paul G. Filcek, Sheppard Air Force Base installation commander, cut the ribbon at the Chapel reopening ceremony Nov. 22, 2024, here. The Chapel will be a designated worship area for Catholic members on base.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie McKee)