Chapel reopens at Sheppard AFB

Brig. Gen. Paul G. Filcek, Sheppard Air Force Base installation commander, speaks at the Chapel reopening ceremony Nov. 22, 2024. The Chapel will be a designated worship area for Catholic members on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie McKee)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8814257
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-PI787-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
