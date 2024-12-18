50th Multi-Role Bridge Company river live fire gunnery training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company conduct river live fire gunnery training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 8, 2024. Gunners, Spc. Jorge Rodriguez and Spc. James Navarro, fired dry, blank and live fire iterations along the Salt River attempting to shoot targets, marked with colorful balloons to aid hit confirmation, while floating down the river. (Photo by Savannah Baird, Fort Knox News)