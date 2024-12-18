Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Multi-Role Bridge Company river live fire gunnery training [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Soldiers from the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company conduct river live fire gunnery training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 8, 2024. Gunners, Spc. Jorge Rodriguez and Spc. James Navarro, fired dry, blank and live fire iterations along the Salt River attempting to shoot targets, marked with colorful balloons to aid hit confirmation, while floating down the river. (Photo by Savannah Baird, Fort Knox News)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 09:43
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company river live fire gunnery training [Image 2 of 2], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

