Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child Color Run [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Month of the Military Child Color Run

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    More than 600 people gather in front of Waybur Theater to either witness or participate in the 2024 Month of the Military Child Color Run at Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 13, 2024. Runners and walkers followed the sidewalk around Brooks Parade Field in anticipation of getting peppered with multiple colored chalk powder along the route. The event was hosted by the Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (Photo by Savannah Baird, Fort Knox News)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 09:43
    Photo ID: 8814222
    VIRIN: 240412-O-GF376-1537
    Resolution: 3514x2715
    Size: 393.02 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child Color Run [Image 2 of 2], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Month of the Military Child Color Run
    50th Multi-Role Bridge Company river live fire gunnery training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    Garrison
    Army
    FMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download