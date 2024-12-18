Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 600 people gather in front of Waybur Theater to either witness or participate in the 2024 Month of the Military Child Color Run at Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 13, 2024. Runners and walkers followed the sidewalk around Brooks Parade Field in anticipation of getting peppered with multiple colored chalk powder along the route. The event was hosted by the Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (Photo by Savannah Baird, Fort Knox News)