MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 19, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jais Saez mans an MK38 25 mm machine gun system during a crew served weapons (CSW) live fire gun shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 19, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conduct Crew Served Weapons (CSW) Shoot [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.