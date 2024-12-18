Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conduct Crew Served Weapons (CSW) Shoot [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conduct Crew Served Weapons (CSW) Shoot

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 19, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jais Saez mans an MK38 25 mm machine gun system during a crew served weapons (CSW) live fire gun shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 19, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 04:33
    Photo ID: 8813993
    VIRIN: 241219-N-FS061-5008
    Resolution: 5710x3807
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conduct Crew Served Weapons (CSW) Shoot [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    USNAVEU

