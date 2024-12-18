USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conduct Crew Served Weapons (CSW) Shoot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 19, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jacob Parente, left, fires an M2HB .50 caliber machine gun while Chief Gunner’s Mate Jeffery Krawczyk, right, supervises during a crew served weapons (CSW) live fire gun shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 19, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)