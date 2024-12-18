USAG Japan helps youth celebrate homecoming tradition overseas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Marcus Hunter, left, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, and Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, garrison senior enlisted leader, stand in the bucket of a ladder fire truck at the start of a homecoming parade at Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 10, 2024. Several garrison personnel helped with the parade and a bonfire that night in support of Zama Middle High School students. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)