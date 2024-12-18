Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan helps youth celebrate homecoming tradition overseas

    USAG Japan helps youth celebrate homecoming tradition overseas

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Sean Kimmons                  

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A child waits for candy to be tossed by participants in a homecoming parade at Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 10, 2024. Several U.S. Army Garrison Japan personnel helped with the parade and a bonfire that night in support of Zama Middle High School students. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    This work, USAG Japan helps youth celebrate homecoming tradition overseas, by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

