    Kure fire dispatcher shares passion for coffee to bring team closer

    Kure fire dispatcher shares passion for coffee to bring team closer

    AKIZUKI AMMUNITION DEPOT, JAPAN

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Sean Kimmons                  

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A pair of firefighters enjoy some coffee and conversation inside the Akizuki Ammunition Depot fire station in Japan Sept. 5, 2024. Eishin Marumoto, a U.S. Army Garrison Japan fire alarm dispatcher, has a strong passion for coffee that he likes to share with his fellow firefighters as a way to bring his team closer together. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    japan
    usag japan
    akizuki ammunition depot

