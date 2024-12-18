Kure fire dispatcher shares passion for coffee to bring team closer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pair of firefighters enjoy some coffee and conversation inside the Akizuki Ammunition Depot fire station in Japan Sept. 5, 2024. Eishin Marumoto, a U.S. Army Garrison Japan fire alarm dispatcher, has a strong passion for coffee that he likes to share with his fellow firefighters as a way to bring his team closer together. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)