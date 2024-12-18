Kure fire dispatcher shares passion for coffee to bring team closer

Photo By Sean Kimmons | Eishin Marumoto, a U.S. Army Garrison Japan fire alarm dispatcher, makes a fresh pot...... read more read more Photo By Sean Kimmons | Eishin Marumoto, a U.S. Army Garrison Japan fire alarm dispatcher, makes a fresh pot of coffee inside the Akizuki Ammunition Depot fire station in Japan Sept. 5, 2024. Marumoto has a strong passion for coffee that he likes to share with his fellow firefighters as a way to bring his team closer together. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons) see less | View Image Page

AKIZUKI AMMUNITION DEPOT, Japan – For Eishin Marumoto, coffee is more than an essential drink to start the day. It’s his way of showing others he cares about them.



A strong passion for coffee has thrust Marumoto, a U.S. Army Garrison Japan fire alarm dispatcher, to become the unofficial barista of the fire station here.



About two years ago, Marumoto started volunteering some of his free time at a friend’s coffee shop in nearby Hiroshima to learn more about the caffeinated brew.



Marumoto then began purchasing bags of exotic coffee beans from the shop, which come from places such as Brazil, Ethiopia and Indonesia, to share the unique blends with his fellow firefighters.



“I am so glad to see my colleagues happy,” he said, “and I also receive energy from them.”



Marumoto, 52, who recalled having his first cup of joe at the age of 16, hopes to one day open a cafe of his own when he retires from the fire department.



Until then, Marumoto continues to practice the best ways of making coffee. He said he prefers a pour-over method using his own equipment, which includes a scale and timer, so he can carefully concoct the perfect ratio.



Whenever he acts as the barista, the aroma of coffee fills the station’s kitchen as he grinds the beans and prepares to serve teammates.



Paul Buckner, deputy fire chief for the Kure region, which includes Kure Pier 6 and three ammunition depots, said he was impressed when he first tasted Marumoto’s coffee.



When he began his role earlier this year, Buckner visited each of the depots to meet with fire crews in person. After he had instant coffee at the other fire stations, Buckner then headed to the Akizuki station, where Marumoto offered to make him a cup from his own stash.



“So, he goes and does his magic in the kitchen and comes back out and gives me a cup of coffee,” Buckner said. “And I take one sip and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow, this is good coffee.’



“Now he’s the coffee guy,” he added. “Anytime I go there, I hope he’s there so I can have a cup of his coffee.”



Buckner said Marumoto helps bring his team closer, since his coffee can spark conversations and build camaraderie among the firefighters in between calls and other duties.



“The fire department has a history of solving the world’s problems at the coffee table,” Buckner said. “We sit there and talk about whatever is going on over a cup of coffee.”



Marumoto also takes homemade sweets to the station that firefighters can pair with his coffee.



As someone who trains in judo and mixed martial arts as a heavyweight fighter, Marumoto may not seem like a pastry chef.



But with delicate precision, Marumoto bakes German fruitcakes during the holiday season, as well as chocolate and custard cakes that he shares with everyone at the station.



He’s so proud of his work that his Instagram page is full of his sweet creations, and at least one Japanese company has become a fan. The Shimizu Chemical Corporation, which produces rice flour in Hiroshima, even gave him free ingredients to bake a cake and post a photo of it online.



“They asked me to make a cake using their materials,” he said.



Shoji Maehama, assistant fire chief at the Akizuki station, said he has always appreciated the compassion Marumoto provides to the team.



“In fire departments, cooperation is very important,” Maehama said, “so that’s why his kindness has contributed to our relationships.”



Maehama, who has worked with Marumoto for 25 years, described him as an interesting person with many hobbies who is also good at his job.



As a fire dispatcher, the assistant fire chief said Marumoto is the first one to receive an emergency call at the depot that he then relays to fire crews so they can deploy to the scene.



“I would like him to continue as he is,” Maehama said of his teammate. “I like his personality and his character.”



Marumoto said whenever someone needs assistance, he wants to be there for them. And just maybe, the heavyweight fighter needs such a large body frame to hold his big heart.



Because when he’s not helping his fellow firefighters or at his friend’s coffee shop, Marumoto also assists another friend who owns a local bar. Marumoto said he sometimes coordinates with talent agencies to have comedians perform at the bar, bringing more customers and laughter into the venue.



“I can’t refuse to help if I am asked to provide them support. That’s why I am so busy,” Marumoto said, smiling. “It’s challenging, but I like to support my friends.”



(Article was originally published on the USAG Japan website on Oct. 7, 2024, and may be found at www.army.mil/article/280289)