Camp Zama missions, history on display for ‘Bring Your Kids to Work Day’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, left, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, who can be seen with his daughter, Evelyn, addresses children and parents participating in the "Bring Your Kids to Work Day" event at Camp Zama, Japan, Nov. 4, 2024. Dozens of children belonging to Camp Zama personnel visited the installation to see the workplaces of their parents and explore its missions and history. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)