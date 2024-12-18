Camp Zama missions, history on display for ‘Bring Your Kids to Work Day’

Photo By Sean Kimmons | Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, left, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Sean Kimmons | Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, left, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, who can be seen with his daughter, Evelyn, addresses children and parents participating in the "Bring Your Kids to Work Day" event at Camp Zama, Japan, Nov. 4, 2024. Dozens of children belonging to Camp Zama personnel visited the installation to see the workplaces of their parents and explore its missions and history. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Dozens of children belonging to Camp Zama personnel visited here Monday to see the workplaces of their parents and explore the missions and history of the installation.



U.S. Army Garrison Japan staff organized the “Bring Your Kids to Work Day” for employees to enjoy time with their children while providing everyone a better understanding of the unique assignments here.



Col. Marcus Hunter, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, garrison senior enlisted leader, first introduced themselves to the children inside Kizuna Hall before they went on to tour six other sites.



“We are excited to welcome you to this special day to be able to learn a little bit more about Camp Zama and where your parents work,” Hunter told the children.



Hunter mentioned the history of Kizuna Hall, which was built before World War II, and explained that the installation was the former home of the Japanese Imperial Army Academy.



He said the academy previously had a large horse stable, and cadets would practice riding as part of their officer training.



The colonel said the installation today is a significant place for both U.S. and Japanese forces.



“Camp Zama is a very important base for the U.S. Army in Japan, but it’s also an important base for the [Japan Ground Self-Defense Force],” he said. “This is the only base in Japan where the Army and the JGSDF have a joint base together.”



Hunter went on to say that the garrison operates several sites on Honshu and Okinawa. It also heavily relies on the local-national employees who make up 85% of the workforce.



“And that workforce does a lot of different things,” he said. “It’s kind of like a team that makes a city run.”



Next, the participants divided into groups and visited the chapel, a bunker built for former Emperor Hirohito, a maintenance yard, the Community Recreation Center, a fire station, and they even saw a K9 demonstration at Rambler Field.



Shinji Kajita, district fire chief, brought his daughter, Yui, to the event when she expressed interest in receiving a closer look at the installation.



Yui, 18, who attends a Japanese high school, said she enjoyed learning more about Camp Zama’s history after touring the bunker and a monument near the main gate.



“There are many historical places here,” she said. “I like history, so it was a very good opportunity to learn more about Camp Zama.”



Kajita and his daughter then headed to Fire Station 1, where firefighters displayed their hydraulic rescue tools and allowed the children to spray water from fire hoses.



Kajita said he was glad to bring his daughter to where he works as well as some other places, since she hasn’t been on Camp Zama for years.



“This is a great program to show the families what we usually do here,” he said. “I think the garrison should do this type of event again in the future.”



Yui said she appreciated seeing her father’s workplace and the chance to meet some of his co-workers.



“I was a little surprised about his job, and I was also grateful to meet so many nice people,” she said. “I felt very welcomed today.”



Yui said she hopes to study abroad in Australia and later in the United States after she graduates high school.



Kajita said the event helped acquaint his daughter to American culture as she continues to plan her next academic move.



“She is very interested in studying abroad,” Kajita said. “So that’s why this was one of the reasons she wanted to come here today to get more experience.”



Miyuki Iiyama, an administrative specialist for the Directorate of Human Resources, and her daughter, Marina, also joined the event.



Marina said her favorite part of the tour was hearing the organ music being played inside the chapel.



“It has been good,” she said of her visit. “I can see a lot of different kinds of places, so that’s why I like it here.”



Her mother said it can be rare for parents to bring their Japanese children to work during the duty day. But since the event was held on Culture Day, a Japanese holiday, it made it easier to do.



“It’s a good opportunity for her to see how Camp Zama operates,” Iiyama said of her daughter.



And just maybe, the visit may convince her daughter and the other children to follow in their parents’ footsteps someday.



“The kids can get an idea of how their parents work,” Iiyama said. “And hopefully when they grow up, this could be one of their options to work here.”



