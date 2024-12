2-82AHB, 82CAB Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Paratrooper assigned to the 2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, mans the door gun on a UH-60 Black Hawk during routine flight missions across the Middle East on April 24, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to the United States Central Command area of responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve 2023-2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)