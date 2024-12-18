Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conduct battle drills using M1A1 Abrams tanks as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) on June 9, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event, organized by First Army, to help Brigade Combat Teams achieve T-Level 3 (T3) training readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)