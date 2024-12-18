Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers conduct a combined arms rehearsal as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) on June 14, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event, organized by First Army, to help Brigade Combat Teams achieve T-Level 3 (T3) training readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)