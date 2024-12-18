Camp Pendleton Marines, Toys for Tots

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, deliver Christmas presents during a Toys for Tots event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024. The Toys for Tots Holiday Program aims to deliver joy and hope by transporting toys to children throughout the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2024 00:01
|Photo ID:
|8813143
|VIRIN:
|241220-M-XH636-1120
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.65 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
