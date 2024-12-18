Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Marines, Toys for Tots [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, deliver Christmas presents during a Toys for Tots event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024. The Toys for Tots Holiday Program aims to deliver joy and hope by transporting toys to children throughout the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)

