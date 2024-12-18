Camp Pendleton Marines Provost Marshal Office Hosts Toys for Tots

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Shanklyn Wells, a military policeman with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, carries presents during a Toys for Tots event held for residents of Liberty Military Housing, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024. The Toys for Tots Holiday Program aims to deliver joy and hope by transporting toys to children throughout the holiday season. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)
12.20.2024
12.21.2024
|8813144
|241220-M-XH636-1060
|6720x4480
|20.28 MB
CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
