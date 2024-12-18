USS Abraham Lincoln returns to homeport after deployment

241220-N-VD554-1183 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Dec. 20, 2024) - Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024. Lincoln returned home from a 5-month deployment as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 in the U.S. 5th Fleet and 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)
12.20.2024
12.20.2024
|8812830
|241220-N-VD554-1183
|5566x3711
|2.26 MB
|US
|2
|0
