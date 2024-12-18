Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Abraham Lincoln returns to homeport after deployment

    USS Abraham Lincoln returns to homeport after deployment

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    241220-N-VD554-1132 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Dec. 20, 2024) - Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024. Lincoln returned home from a 5-month deployment as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 in the U.S. 5th Fleet and 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

