A bag of cookies hand from the doorknob of an Airman’s dorm room, Dec. 20, on Kirtland Air force Base, N.M. Operation Cookie Drop delivers cookies to Airmen living in the dorms, providing a sweet taste of home for those unable to travel during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8812593
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-BX440-1165
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A bag of cookies hand from the doorknob of an Airman’s dorm room [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.