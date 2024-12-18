Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members from Kirtland Air Force Base package cookies during Operation Cookie Drop [Image 1 of 3]

    Members from Kirtland Air Force Base package cookies during Operation Cookie Drop

    KIRTLAND, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Members from Kirtland Air Force Base package cookies during Operation Cookie Drop Dec. 20, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Operation Cookie Drop delivers cookies to Airmen living in the dorms, providing a sweet taste of home for those unable to travel during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024
    Photo ID: 8812587
    VIRIN: 241220-F-BX440-1078
    Resolution: 4450x2961
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Members from Kirtland Air Force Base package cookies during Operation Cookie Drop
    Constance Zatorski, Kirtland Spouses Welfare Club vice president speaks to volunteers during Operation Cookie Drop
    A bag of cookies hand from the doorknob of an Airman’s dorm room

