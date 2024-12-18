Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from Kirtland Air Force Base package cookies during Operation Cookie Drop Dec. 20, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. Operation Cookie Drop delivers cookies to Airmen living in the dorms, providing a sweet taste of home for those unable to travel during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)