    USS New Mexico Returns to Naval Station Norfolk Following Deployment [Image 5 of 5]

    USS New Mexico Returns to Naval Station Norfolk Following Deployment

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Clay Whaley 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Machinist Mate (Auxiliary) 2nd Class Steven Elias, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779), hugs his mother during the submarine's return to Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 20, 2024. New Mexico returned following a deployment supporting national security interests and maritime security operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay M. Whaley)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    VIRIN: 241220-N-CW427-1069
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, USS New Mexico Returns to Naval Station Norfolk Following Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Clay Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    return
    Naval Station Norfolk
    national security
    deployment
    USS New Mexico

