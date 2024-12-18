USS New Mexico Returns to Naval Station Norfolk Following Deployment

Machinist Mate (Auxiliary) 2nd Class Steven Elias, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779), hugs his mother during the submarine's return to Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 20, 2024. New Mexico returned following a deployment supporting national security interests and maritime security operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay M. Whaley)
