USS New Mexico Returns to Naval Station Norfolk Following Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Control Technician 3rd Class Chase Gillette, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779), kisses his wife, Kayla, upon the submarine's return to Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 20, 2024. The Gillettes received the traditional first kiss when New Mexico returned home. New Mexico returned following a deployment supporting national security interests and maritime security operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay M. Whaley)