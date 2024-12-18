Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United State Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sharma Haynes, Space Base Delta 2 senior enlisted Airman, reads to Altitude Elementary School students in Aurora, Colorado, March 12, 2024. Space Base Delta 2 leadership took part in the annual Read Across America event at participating schools within the Cherry Creek School District. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)