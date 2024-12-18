Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    United State Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sharma Haynes, Space Base Delta 2 senior enlisted Airman, reads to Altitude Elementary School students in Aurora, Colorado, March 12, 2024. Space Base Delta 2 leadership took part in the annual Read Across America event at participating schools within the Cherry Creek School District. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:12
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    This work, Read Across America [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

