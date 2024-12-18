United States Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sharma Haynes, Space Base Delta 2 senior enlisted Airman, talks to Altitude Elementary School students in Aurora, Colorado, March 12, 2024. Haynes stayed behind to answer any questions the curious children had about her military experience. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 13:12
|Photo ID:
|8811978
|VIRIN:
|240314-X-IN642-1186
|Resolution:
|5032x3348
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Read Across America [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.