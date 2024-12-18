Read Across America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sharma Haynes, Space Base Delta 2 senior enlisted Airman, talks to Altitude Elementary School students in Aurora, Colorado, March 12, 2024. Haynes stayed behind to answer any questions the curious children had about her military experience. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)