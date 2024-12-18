Port Arthur, Texas, Native Concludes 37 Years of Naval Service

Capt. Cliff Collins, Jr., a native of Port Arthur, Texas, gives remarks during his retirement ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air station Pensacola, Florida, Dec. 19, 2024. Collins retired from the U.S. Navy after 37 years of faithful service.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 11:48
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
