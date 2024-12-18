Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Port Arthur, Texas, Native Concludes 37 Years of Naval Service [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Port Arthur, Texas, Native Concludes 37 Years of Naval Service

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Capt. Cliff Collins, Jr., a native of Port Arthur, Texas, gives remarks during his retirement ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air station Pensacola, Florida, Dec. 19, 2024. Collins retired from the U.S. Navy after 37 years of faithful service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8811703
    VIRIN: 241219-N-YW264-1195
    Resolution: 7256x4840
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Arthur, Texas, Native Concludes 37 Years of Naval Service [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Port Arthur, Texas, Native Concludes 37 Years of Naval Service
    Port Arthur, Texas, Native Concludes 37 Years of Naval Service
    Port Arthur, Texas, Native Concludes 37 Years of Naval Service
    Port Arthur, Texas, Native Concludes 37 Years of Naval Service
    Port Arthur, Texas, Native Concludes 37 Years of Naval Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    retirement ceremony
    Naval Education and Training Command
    Collins

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download