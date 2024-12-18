Port Arthur, Texas, Native Concludes 37 Years of Naval Service

By James Stockman, Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – A native of Port Arthur, Texas, and 1987 graduate of Lincoln High School retired from the U.S. Navy after 37 years of faithful service during a ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Dec. 19.



Capt. Clifford Collins, Jr., whose grandfather and father served in the Army, forged his own path and enlisted in the Navy in 1987 following his love for the ocean and dreams of seeing the world.



“I spent most weekends fishing with my brother and friends, watching in awe as massive ships sailed through the channel,” said Collins. “The sight of those vessels navigating the waters sparked a sense of wonder and fueled my dreams of exploration and adventure, ultimately shaping my decision to join the Navy.”



Collins’ parents, Cliff, Sr. and Mary, and stepfather, Rogers, collectively taught him at an early age the importance of a strong work ethic and teamwork, which was instrumental in him advancing in the Navy.



“I credit my mom for teaching me the importance and value of hard work,” said Collins. “This invaluable lesson helped me succeed throughout my career in the Navy, and I cannot thank her enough for what she did for me.”



Jimmy Perkins, a Vietnam veteran and neighbor of the Collins family, also shaped a young Collins through tales of his exploits in the sea service.



“Mr. Perkins would often share stories about his time in the Navy, recounting the adventures and camaraderie he experienced,” said Collins. “Listening to him was like being a kid in a candy store, and those tales of life on the water sparked a passion in me that would ultimately guide me toward my own naval career.”



Family and friends were not the only ones who influenced Collins; his experiences in the Navy affect how he currently views the world.



“Throughout my time in the Navy, I often found myself in situations I did not want to be in,” said Collins. “I enlisted to sail the seas, but I constantly tried to avoid sea duty—yet the Navy kept sending me back to it. However, everything changed when I received orders to USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). That assignment opened my eyes to the world in ways I never expected. I traveled to third-world countries, saw things I could never have imagined and gained experiences that still shape my perspective to this day. Those memories are forever etched in my mind.”



Collins rose through the enlisted ranks, promoting to chief petty officer, before being selected for a commission as a naval officer. Highlights of his career included multiple tours in Japan and serving on major staffs, including Carrier Strike Group 5, Military Sealift Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Chief of Naval Personnel and the Chief of Naval Operations. He was even assigned to the White House Military Office. His final tour was with Naval Education and Training Command in Pensacola, Florida, as the chief of staff.



Looking back at his journey from a kid growing up in a small Texas town to 37 years in the Navy, Collins offers a piece of advice to anyone interested in military service.



“I encourage my children and anyone considering a military career to view the Navy as a solid foundation for a fulfilling life,” said Collins. “It offers not just valuable experiences but also countless opportunities to grow and develop. The key is to maintain an open mind, embrace the challenges and understand that service will provide rewards far beyond what you can imagine."

