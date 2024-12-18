Kirtland AFB celebrates the U.S. Space Force's 5th Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former Governor Susana Martinez, New Mexico's first female governor, was the key note speaker for Kirtland AFB's celebration of the U.S. Space Force's 5th Anniversary on December 19, 2024. Kirtland Air Force Base is home to four major space organizations. (U.S. Air Force Photos by Britianie Teston)