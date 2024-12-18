Kirtland AFB celebrates the U.S. Space Force's 5th Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees listen to remarks given by Col. Joseph Roth, Director of Innovation and Prototyping Directorate and Commander at Space Systems Center, at the Kirtland AFB celebration of the U.S. Space Force's 5th Anniversary on December 19, 2024. Kirtland Air Force Base is the 5th largest installation, and is home to four major space organizations. (U.S. Air Force Photos by Britianie Teston)