Air Force Junior ROTC students from Wise High School give a thumbs up while sitting in the cockpit of a UH-1N Huey during a GO Inspire program event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., December 13, 2024. In addition to a tour of the 1st Helicopter Squadron’s static displays, students were also able to participate in a virtual reality flight simulator and try on the squadron’s helmets and night vision goggles. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 08:34
|Photo ID:
|8811119
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-OL973-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|933.08 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event [Image 11 of 11], by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.