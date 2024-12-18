Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Air Force District of Washington

    Air Force Junior ROTC students from Wise High School give a thumbs up while sitting in the cockpit of a UH-1N Huey during a GO Inspire program event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., December 13, 2024. In addition to a tour of the 1st Helicopter Squadron’s static displays, students were also able to participate in a virtual reality flight simulator and try on the squadron’s helmets and night vision goggles. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 08:34
    Photo ID: 8811119
    VIRIN: 241213-F-OL973-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 933.08 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event [Image 11 of 11], by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event
    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event
    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event
    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event
    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event
    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event
    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event
    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event
    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event
    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event
    AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Recruiting
    GO Inspire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download