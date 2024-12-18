AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Junior ROTC students from Wise High School give a thumbs up while sitting in the cockpit of a UH-1N Huey during a GO Inspire program event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., December 13, 2024. In addition to a tour of the 1st Helicopter Squadron’s static displays, students were also able to participate in a virtual reality flight simulator and try on the squadron’s helmets and night vision goggles. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)