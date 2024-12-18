AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Cayden Zimmerman, Assistant Scheduling Officer for the 1st Helicopter Squadron, explains how the squadron plans their routes to students from Wise High School during a GO Inspire program event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., December 13, 2024. During the event, students received a tour of the 1st Helicopter Squadron, including using virtual reality flight simulators, touring of the UH-1N Huey static displays, and trying on the squadron’s night vision goggles. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)