AFDW hosts area AFJROTC students for GO Inspire Event

1st Lt. Cayden Zimmerman, Assistant Scheduling Officer for the 1st Helicopter Squadron, explains how the squadron plans their routes to students from Wise High School during a GO Inspire program event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., December 13, 2024. During the event, students received a tour of the 1st Helicopter Squadron, including using virtual reality flight simulators, touring of the UH-1N Huey static displays, and trying on the squadron’s night vision goggles. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)
