2-4 Infantry ISV Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2-4 Infantry is not afraid to get some new toys dirty!

LTC Richard Juten and members of 2nd battalion, 4th Infantry regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) recently conducted ISV drivers training on the maneuver training area (MTA) - Baumholder, Germany December 18th, 2024. They are the first forward deployed unit utilizing the ISV’s in cold weather environments. This stress test is preparing the unit for Combined Resolve 25-01.

Transforming in Contact!



(U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)