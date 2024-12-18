Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-4 Infantry ISV Training [Image 7 of 8]

    2-4 Infantry ISV Training

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Daryl Averill 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    2-4 Infantry is not afraid to get some new toys dirty!
    LTC Richard Juten and members of 2nd battalion, 4th Infantry regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) recently conducted ISV drivers training on the maneuver training area (MTA) - Baumholder, Germany December 18th, 2024. They are the first forward deployed unit utilizing the ISV’s in cold weather environments. This stress test is preparing the unit for Combined Resolve 25-01.
    Transforming in Contact!

    (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 02:42
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
