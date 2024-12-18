374th MXG spreads holiday cheer in Mizuho town

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the 374th Maintenance Group hand out toys during the annual Mizuho Toy Drive at the Musashino Community Center, Mizuho town, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. Through events like this, Yokota fosters meaningful cultural exchange with its surrounding communities, bringing local residents and military personnel together in the spirit of the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)