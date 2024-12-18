Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th MXG spreads holiday cheer in Mizuho town [Image 8 of 8]

    374th MXG spreads holiday cheer in Mizuho town

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members from the 374th Maintenance Group hand out toys during the annual Mizuho Toy Drive at the Musashino Community Center, Mizuho town, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. Through events like this, Yokota fosters meaningful cultural exchange with its surrounding communities, bringing local residents and military personnel together in the spirit of the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 02:13
    Photo ID: 8810747
    VIRIN: 241218-F-LX373-2099
    Resolution: 5708x3805
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, 374th MXG spreads holiday cheer in Mizuho town [Image 8 of 8], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan

    Yokota
    Holidays
    Cheer
    Partnerships
    Community
    ToyDrive

