Soldiers compete in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition

U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Porter, deputy commander, 450th Movement Control Battalion, executes the ruck march event during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition within the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Nov. 9, 2024. The competition tests the agility, endurance, strength, and mental toughness of participants and the badge is one of the few approved foreign awards that can be worn on U.S. military uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
