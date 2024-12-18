Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers compete in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Destiny Nacestanley, ammunition warrant officer, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command completes the 100-meter swim event during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition within the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Nov. 8, 2024. The competition tests the agility, endurance, strength, and mental toughness of participants and the badge is one of the few approved foreign awards that can be worn on U.S. military uniforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 00:55
    Photo ID: 8810670
    VIRIN: 241108-Z-KL044-1136
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

