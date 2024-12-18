U.S. Navy SEALs Train with Coast Guard MSRT in VBSS Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators and U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team (West) members conduct visit, board, search, and seizure training aboard the 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo-class cargo ship USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams (T-AK 3009) in the Andaman Sea, Dec. 15, 2024. Naval Special Warfare provides maritime special operations force capabilities to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Perlman)