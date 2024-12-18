Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy SEALs Train with Coast Guard MSRT in VBSS Training [Image 13 of 14]

    U.S. Navy SEALs Train with Coast Guard MSRT in VBSS Training

    ANDAMAN SEA

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Perlman 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators and U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team (West) members conduct visit, board, search, and seizure training aboard the 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo-class cargo ship USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams (T-AK 3009) in the Andaman Sea, Dec. 16, 2024. Naval Special Warfare provides maritime special operations force capabilities to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Perlman) (Portions of this image have been blurred for security reasons.)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 21:14
    Photo ID: 8810528
    VIRIN: 241216-N-GP724-1931
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.29 MB
    Location: ANDAMAN SEA
    This work, U.S. Navy SEALs Train with Coast Guard MSRT in VBSS Training [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VBSS
    Navy SEALs
    Naval Special Warfare
    SOF Integration
    Coast Guard MSRT
    SOFInThePacific

