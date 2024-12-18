Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam cookie caper delivers cookies to Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A dorm resident receives cookies from Master Sgt. David Blanco, 56th Air Communications Squadron first sergeant, during a cookie drop on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2024. The cookies were part of a holiday event designed to bring cheer to Airmen living in the dorms on JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)