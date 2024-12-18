Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam cookie caper delivers cookies to Airmen [Image 10 of 10]

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam cookie caper delivers cookies to Airmen

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    A dorm resident receives cookies from Master Sgt. David Blanco, 56th Air Communications Squadron first sergeant, during a cookie drop on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2024. The cookies were part of a holiday event designed to bring cheer to Airmen living in the dorms on JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
