Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam cookie caper delivers cookies to Airmen

A dorm resident finds cookies at his door on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2024. The cookies were part of a holiday event designed to bring cheer to Airmen living in the dorms on JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)