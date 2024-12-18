Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Soldiers spread cheer at Arizona State Veterans Home Yuma [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Soldiers spread cheer at Arizona State Veterans Home Yuma

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Chaplain (Maj.) Ryan Pearse (second from right) speaks with veterans at the Arizona State Veterans Home Yuma on December 19, 2024.

