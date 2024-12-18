U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Chaplain (Maj.) Ryan Pearse (second from right) speaks with veterans at the Arizona State Veterans Home Yuma on December 19, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 17:10
|Photo ID:
|8810116
|VIRIN:
|241219-D-GD561-5357
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Soldiers spread cheer at Arizona State Veterans Home Yuma [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Soldiers spread cheer at Arizona State Veterans Home Yuma
No keywords found.