U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Soldiers spread cheer at Arizona State Veterans Home Yuma

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Story by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The residents of the Arizona State Veteran Home Yuma are having cheerier holidays after a visit from Soldiers from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG).

    Among the visitors to the residents’ Christmas gathering on December 19 were YPG Commander Col. John Nelson, Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare, and Chaplain Maj. Ryan Pearse.

    “I think it’s really important as a still-serving active-duty officer to show my appreciation for veterans that came before me, especially during the holidays,” said Nelson. “Once a service member, always a service member.”

    “I want to as much as I can show our veterans that they are not forgotten,” added Millare. “You’re a Soldier for life.”

    Six Soldiers from YPG’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program also attended, sharing fellowship with residents. Pearse gave the invocation for the luncheon before sitting down to visit.

    “I very much think of veterans as a continuation of ministry to current active-duty soldiers,” said Pearse. “Veterans of World War II, for instance, are few and far between now. When I see veterans, I want to meet them and hear their stories.”

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
