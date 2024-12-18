Vital Signs Check

With precision and care, handlers immediately check the vital signs of their injured K9, ensuring that the first steps of air are accurately applied.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 12:27
|Photo ID:
|8809441
|VIRIN:
|241206-D-HN813-8432
|Resolution:
|2048x1429
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
