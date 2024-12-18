Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vital Signs Check [Image 19 of 19]

    Vital Signs Check

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Shanita Dorsey 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    With precision and care, handlers immediately check the vital signs of their injured K9, ensuring that the first steps of air are accurately applied.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 12:27
    Photo ID: 8809441
    VIRIN: 241206-D-HN813-8432
    Resolution: 2048x1429
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
    Vital Signs Check

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

