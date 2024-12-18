48th Fighter Wing, allies conduct arms control, verification exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

48th Fighter Wing Airmen and conventional armed forces-Europe treaty inspection team members pose for a photo at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 26, 2024. Evaluators observe not only the equipment and operational readiness of a unit, but also the Airmen themselves, gaining valuable insights into their daily routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)