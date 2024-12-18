Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Fighter Wing, allies conduct arms control, verification exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    48th Fighter Wing, allies conduct arms control, verification exercise

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing

    48th Fighter Wing Airmen and conventional armed forces-Europe treaty inspection team members pose for a photo at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 26, 2024. Evaluators observe not only the equipment and operational readiness of a unit, but also the Airmen themselves, gaining valuable insights into their daily routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 10:57
    Photo ID: 8809219
    VIRIN: 241126-F-AX516-1330
    Resolution: 5793x3022
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing, allies conduct arms control, verification exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th Fighter Wing, allies conduct arms control, verification exercise
    48th Fighter Wing, allies conduct arms control, verification exercise
    48th Fighter Wing, allies conduct arms control, verification exercise
    48th Fighter Wing, allies conduct arms control, verification exercise
    48th Fighter Wing, allies conduct arms control, verification exercise
    48th Fighter Wing, allies conduct arms control, verification exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    48th Fighter Wing, allies conduct arms control, verification exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15
    F-35
    vienna document
    OSCE
    treaty compliance
    CSBM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download