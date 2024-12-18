48th Fighter Wing, allies conduct arms control, verification exercise

RAF Lakenheath, England – Military members of the Italian and Danish arms control and verification agencies, along with representatives from the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, visited the 48th Fighter Wing Nov. 26.



The team completed a comprehensive tour of the base’s operations, maintenance, and support functions alongside their participation in an arms control and verification exercise.



The exercise included a simulated evaluation designed to reinforce the principles of the 2011 Vienna Document, a politically binding agreement aimed at increasing confidence and security building measures through transparency in the safety and security of military operations among the 57 participating states, encompassing three continents - North America, Europe and Asia.



“This agreement ensures trust and mutual understanding among nations by allowing direct observation of the unit,” said Craig Watson, 48th FW treaty compliance officer. “Delegates observe not only the equipment and operational readiness but also the Airmen themselves, gaining insights into their daily routines.”



“It’s about showing what a ‘Day in the Life of an Airman’ looks like and to evaluate compliance and responsiveness under the agreement framework,” Watson continued.



The VD ’11 provides confidence and security building measures that include data exchanges, evaluations, inspections, and contact visits to increase predictability and transparency. During this exercise, Airmen at the Liberty Wing demonstrated transparency and professionalism, offering evaluators a glimpse into the base’s daily cadence.



“These training opportunities are invaluable for enhancing our understanding of arms control treaties,” said Italian Air Force Lt. Col. Fabio Marurano, evaluation team lead. “This exercise exemplifies cooperation between the Italian and Danish evaluation teams and the U.S. on English soil.”



Marurano also praised the 48th FW, calling it “one of the best bases” he has worked with under the arms control agreement.



The exercise not only reinforced confidence and security principles but also strengthened relationships among the participating states, emphasizing the value of collaboration in maintaining international security and trust.

