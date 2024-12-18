SECNAV Carlos Del Toro Visits NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241219-A-JW456-2004 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 19, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks to U.S. Navy Capt. Chris Brusca, left, and Capt. Cherie Taylor before the Task Force 53 change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Army photo)