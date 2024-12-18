241219-A-JW456-2004 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 19, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks to U.S. Navy Capt. Chris Brusca, left, and Capt. Cherie Taylor before the Task Force 53 change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 08:06
|Photo ID:
|8808894
|VIRIN:
|241219-A-JW456-2004
|Resolution:
|7374x4888
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Carlos Del Toro Visits NSA Bahrain [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SECNAV Carlos Del Toro Visits NSA Bahrain
No keywords found.