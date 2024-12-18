SECNAV Carlos Del Toro Visits NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241219-N-VO134-1003 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 19, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro poses for a photo with U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and U.S. 5th Fleet, while visiting NAVCENT headquarters. (Official U.S. Navy photo)