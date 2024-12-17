The American Red Cross hosts a gingerbread house contest at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. The festive event encouraged creativity and holiday cheer as participants decorated gingerbread houses in a friendly competition, fostering community spirit among staff, patients, and families. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 06:40
|Photo ID:
|8808875
|VIRIN:
|241218-D-SH479-2451
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.84 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Red Cross Gingerbread House Contest [Image 7 of 7], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.