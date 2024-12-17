Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Red Cross Gingerbread House Contest [Image 4 of 7]

    The Red Cross Gingerbread House Contest

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    The American Red Cross hosts a gingerbread house contest at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. The festive event encouraged creativity and holiday cheer as participants decorated gingerbread houses in a friendly competition, fostering community spirit among staff, patients, and families. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

