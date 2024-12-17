The Red Cross Gingerbread House Contest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The American Red Cross hosts a gingerbread house contest at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, Dec. 17, 2024. The festive event encouraged creativity and holiday cheer as participants decorated gingerbread houses in a friendly competition, fostering community spirit among staff, patients, and families. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)