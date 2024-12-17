Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Excellence: Meet the Units Redefining Maintenance and Supply Standards [Image 5 of 5]

    Army Excellence: Meet the Units Redefining Maintenance and Supply Standards

    GERMANY

    12.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team has earned top honors for their exceptional performance in maintenance and supply operations. These achievements highlight their commitment to readiness and professionalism.

    Army Award for Maintenance Excellence (AAME)

    Fury Forward Support Company, 4-319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment
    - Winner of the USAREUR-AF AAME FY24 (MTOE Small Category)
    - Recognized as CSA AAME Runner-Up and recipient of the SECDEF Sustainment Award

    Darkhorse Forward Support Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment
    -Runner-up in the USAREUR-AF AAME FY24 (MTOE Small Category)

    Supply Excellence Award (SEA)

    173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne)
    -Winner in Level II (A) PBO (MTOE) category for FY23

    Alpha Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion
    -Winner in Level IV (A) SSA (MTOE) category for FY23

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photos courtesy Maj. Harold Castaneda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 03:26
    Photo ID: 8808787
    VIRIN: 241218-A-XY121-5058
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 237.21 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Excellence: Meet the Units Redefining Maintenance and Supply Standards [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airborne
    StrongerTogether
    Beallyoucanbe
    InspireExcellence

